Mohali: Kin threaten stir as 22-year-old dies of ‘drug overdose’ in Mataur

The family of a 22-year-old man, who died of suspected drug overdose in Mataur, threatened to protest with his body, demanding the arrest of a person who, they claimed, had injected him. The victim was the sole breadwinner of his family. Police said they are awaiting the post-mortem report and further investigation is underway. (HT Photo for representation)

His mother said that her husband had passed away some years ago and her son was the only earning member of the family. “Drugs are easily available in our area, but no one takes action,” she added.

The victim’s sister said, “My brother had gone out for work. When he returned, he was dizzy and struggling to breathe. He told me that the man who had taken him out for work had injected him with drugs.”

She added that the victim was rushed to the Phase 6 hospital. When he told the police about being injected, they dismissed it as being nothing, the sister further alleged. He died at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, during treatment. The victim’s family has demanded the arrest of the person responsible. “If no arrest is made after the post-mortem, we will protest with the body,” the family stated.

