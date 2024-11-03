Menu Explore
Mohali logs 68% drop in stubble burning cases

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Nov 03, 2024 07:32 AM IST

This year, the district has identified 12 stubble-burning sites during physical verification of 36 cases reported by the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre

Amid increasing pollution due to farm fires, Mohali administration has reported a 68% reduction stubble burning cases as compared to last year.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain stated that 36 stubble burning incidents were reported so far this year, compared to 113 last year. (HT File Photo)

Deputy commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain stated that 36 stubble burning incidents were reported so far this year, compared to 113 last year. She attributed the significant decrease to the continuous and concerted efforts of various departments which raised awareness among farmers about the harmful effects of farm fires.

This year, the district has identified 12 stubble-burning sites during physical verification of 36 cases reported by the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC). The remaining 24 sites, where no signs of fire were observed, will be reported to the state for removal from PRSC data. Environmental compensation of 12,500 has also been imposed and collected. To hold field staff accountable for failing to take timely action to prevent fires, notices under Section 14 of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Act have been issued, she highlighted.

Senior superintendent of police, Deepak Pareek, added that district police personnel were working closely with civil administration to prevent such incidents.

