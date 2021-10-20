Mohali man ends life: Wife booked for abetment on daughter’s complaint

Over a year after a 32-year-old man died by suicide, police have booked his wife for abetment to suicide on the complaint of their 12-year-old daughter.

The deceased had jumped off the roof of his house in Kharar on September 22, 2020, following which his minor daughter lodged a complaint with the SSP, alleging that her mother was responsible for his death.

An inquiry was marked to the Kharar DSP and the woman was booked for abetment to suicide. She remains at large.

In her statement to the police, the girl had stated that their parents got married in 2009 and since then her mother had been harassing her father over petty issues. Upset over this, he ended his life. “We have booked the wife of the deceased under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code and will arrest her soon,” said Ashok Kumar, station house officer, Kharar police station.