Mohali: Man held for producing allegedly forged documents during bail hearing in Kharar court

HT Correspondent The police registered a case under BNS sections 318(4), 336(2), 338, 336(3), and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT Photo)

Police arrested a man after he allegedly produced forged land documents while furnishing bail bonds for an accused. The FIR was registered on the direction of the judicial magistrate first-class after the suspect failed to explain discrepancies in his identity and documents.

According to the police, the man appeared before the court to submit bail bonds for Karan Singh, who had been granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana high court. During scrutiny, the court found the jamabandi submitted as proof of identity and property to be inconsistent with records maintained by the revenue department.

Senior lady constable Rajbir Kaur, the naib court on duty, verified the documents with the concerned patwari, who stated that the jamabandi was not genuine. The court then questioned the man about his identity. He initially identified himself as Wazeer Kumar but later disclosed his name as Hardeep Singh, son of Harbhajan Singh, a resident of Jalandhar.

After the disclosure and verification from the patwari, the court directed the SHO of Police Station City Kharar to register a case. Police detained the suspect and took him into custody.

The police registered a case under BNS sections 318(4), 336(2), 338, 336(3), and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police are verifying the documents and the suspect’s role in the attempt to furnish forged records for the bail process. Further investigation is underway.