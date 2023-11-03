close_game
Mohali man held for raping neighbour's minor daughter

Mohali man held for raping neighbour’s minor daughter

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Nov 03, 2023 09:26 AM IST

The child’s father told the police that his 12-year-daughter was playing outside their house in Balongi, Mohali, on Wednesday; meanwhile, their neighbour visited them and took his daughter along on the pretext of treating her with biscuits

Police have arrested a resident of Balongi for raping his neighbour’s minor daughter.

The complainant managed to nab the accused and alerted the police, who reached the area and arrested him. (HT)
The child’s father told the police that his 12-year-daughter was playing outside their house on Wednesday. Meanwhile, their neighbour visited them and took his daughter along on the pretext of treating her with biscuits.

But his daughter did not return home for long. So he went to his neighbour’s house, where he found his daughter crying. On being coaxed, she revealed that their neighbour had raped her.

The complainant managed to nab the accused and alerted the police, who reached the area and arrested him. A case under Sections 376 (3) (rape on a woman under 16 years of age) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered at the Balongi police station.

