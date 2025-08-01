Search
Fri, Aug 01, 2025
Mohali man loses 1.5 crore in fake land deal

ByAarya Kumari, Mohali
Published on: Aug 01, 2025 09:08 am IST

Amarjit handed over ₹52 lakh in cash and a cheque worth ₹1.025 crore as payment to the accused but came to know later that the accused neither owned nor dealt in property

A man from Gharuan village was allegedly duped of over 1.5 crore in a fake land deal by a group of persons. The accused, who had fake Aadhaar cards and false identities, forged documents for the fraudulent property deal, complainant Amarjit Singh said.

Sections 319(2), 316(2), 318(4), 61(2), 336(2), 336(3) and 340(2) of the BNS for cheating, fraud and criminal conspiracy have been slapped.
Amarjit, who owns 25 bighas of land, told police that he was searching for agricultural land for farming about one and a half months ago when he met a man, named Jeet Singh, who introduced himself as a land dealer. He claimed that he worked with a team that had extensive experience in such deals.

According to the complainant, Jeet introduced Amarjit to Bahadur Singh (alias Avtar Singh) and Gurmeet Singh. The accused showed him a chunk of land in Loharmajra village and also handed over a fabricated site map, the complainant stated. Amarjit issued a cheque of 5 lakh as initial payment.

On July 23, the accused arrived in Gharuan to finalise the deal on stamp paper. Amarjit then handed over 52 lakh in cash and a cheque worth 1.025 crore as payment. When he later visited the site again, locals informed him that Bahadur Singh neither owned nor dealt in property and was not even a resident of the village. Amarjit soon discovered that the Aadhaar cards shown to him were also forged.

The police have booked Avtar Singh, alias Bahadur, Jeet Singh and Gurmeet Singh under Sections 319(2), 316(2), 318(4), 61(2), 336(2), 336(3) and 340(2) of the BNS for cheating, fraud and criminal conspiracy.

