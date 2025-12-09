Search
Tue, Dec 09, 2025
Mohali: Man opens fire amid dispute at Lalru housing society

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Dec 09, 2025 04:53 am IST

The accused, Manpreet, was opened fire when the complainant sent his brother to conduct a routine maintenance check of the flat, which was being vacated

A man has been arrested for allegedly firing shots during an altercation inside a housing society flat in Lalru on Friday.

The accused was taken into custody and his licensed weapon was recovered from him, said officials from Lalru police station. (File)
The complainant, Rahul Sharma, who works as a housekeeping supervisor in the society, told police that he had sent his brother Ankur Sharma to conduct a routine maintenance check in one of the flats, which was being vacated.

He said that when Ankur reached the flat, the occupant, Manpreet Singh, who had been living there for a year, allegedly assaulted him and prevented him from carrying out the inspection.

Rahul said he rushed to the flat after receiving a call from Ankur. As soon as he entered, Manpreet took out his licensed pistol and fired a shot in the air. Rahul claimed that during the second firing, Manpreet aimed the weapon directly at him and pulled the trigger. Rahul said he lost consciousness after hearing the gunshot and the sound of the bullet being fired in his direction.

Residents informed the police, who reached the spot and took Manpreet into custody. The licensed weapon was recovered from him. Police said the exact sequence of events, including whether the second shot was fired toward Rahul, is under verification, but the complainant’s statement indicates that the accused intended to target him.

A case was registered under Sections 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at the Lalru police station. Police said further investigation was underway.

