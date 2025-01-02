Mohali: Man’s body found in Kansal village

Three days after the body of a Nepalese man was found in a field in Kansal village, Nayagaon, the police on Tuesday booked an unidentified person for murder. Nayagaon police kept the body in the Kharar mortuary post autopsy. (HT Photo)

The deceased, identified as Yam Prasad, currently residing with his family in Shivalik Vihar, Nayagaon, worked as a peon at the Punjab and Haryana high court.

His son Gobind Subedi told the police that his father had gone out on December 26 and did not return. “He told us that he was going to the high court to check if the court was closed. As he was a habitual drinker, he did not carry a wallet or mobile phone with him. After he did not return home for two days, we started looking for him”, Subedi said.

Police said that the body of the victim was spotted on December 29 in the field, 500 metre away from a liquor vend, which he frequently visited.

After being informed, Nayagaon police along with the forensic team reached the spot. The victim had injuries behind his neck and on his head besides hand.

“Someone killed my father with a sharp-edged weapon and dumped his body in the farm”, the complainant said.

“We have registered a murder case since he had injuries on his neck and head and thus the family suspected murder. We are yet to ascertain if he was killed or suffered injuries after falling there in an inebriated state. There are no CCTV cameras on the spot and neither have we recovered any weapon. Our investigation is on and the exact reason behind the death will be ascertained after the autopsy report”, a cop said.

Nayagaon police have booked an unidentified person under section 103 (murder) of the BNS.