Mohali man who beat up 5-year-old for mimicking his dog held

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Oct 07, 2024 01:14 PM IST

The incident occurred earlier this week when the child, after his tuition, was playing with his friends near a park in Phase 3A

Days after a resident of Phase 3A brutally assaulted a five-year-old boy for mimicking his pet dog’s bark, police arrested him on Sunday.

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera, which showed the child standing outside the park with his friends and mimicking the barking dog. (iStock)
The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera, which showed the child standing outside the park with his friends and mimicking the barking dog. (iStock)

The incident occurred earlier this week when the child, after his tuition, was playing with his friends near a park in Phase 3A. There, the child playfully imitated the bark of Jahan Sher Singh Padda’s pet dog, throwing him into a rage.

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera, which showed the child standing outside the park with his friends and mimicking the barking dog.

Stepping onto the pavement where the child was standing, Padda slapped him multiple times, before pushing him to the ground and stepping on his chest. The child’s friends stood in shock as the assault unfolded.

On the basis of the CCTV footage, police had booked Padda under Sections 126 (2) (wrongful restraint) and 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the BNS,and arrested him on Sunday.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 07, 2024
