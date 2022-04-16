Mohali mayor conducts surprise checking of cleaning work
Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu and deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi on Friday conducted surprise inspection of cleaning operations in Phase 7, Sectors 70 and 71; Phase 3B2 and Mataur Village.
During the checking, 14 employees were found absent. The mayor warned that strict action will be taken against the those found absent from duty.
Sidhu asked the employees of MC’s sanitation department to improve hygiene in their respective beats. He said that officials of each beat are responsible for cleanliness arrangements there and in case of any negligence, they will be held responsible.
It may be mentioned here that due to shedding of leaves by trees, sanitation employees have been deployed on the main roads, which has affected the cleaning work. The main reason for this is that no new contract of mechanised sweeping has been signed yet.
Bedi said that at the MC meeting on Monday, a resolution regarding mechanised sweeping will be passed and alternative cleaning arrangements will be made till the work order is issued.
Panchkula police book 5 men for assaulting man
Five men have been booked for assaulting a resident of Kharak Mangoli. The accused have been identified as Monu, Vinay, Chotu, Saurav and Deepak. The victim, Amit Bidla, stated that he works at a saloon on Kalka-Panchkula Road and around three years ago, he had an altercation with Monu, who also lives in his village. A case was registered and the matter is pending in the local court.
Six private buses impounded in Zirakpur for defaulting on tax
Six private buses in Zirakpur were impounded for non-payment of bus tax, following a surprise check by Punjab transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Thursday evening. Bhullar, who was accompanied by Mohali regional transport officer Sukhwinder Kumar and other officials, checked 40 long-route buses. As per information, most of these buses were being run without proper documents. He said the checking was conducted after several complaints were received in this regard.
7 Chandigarh residents fined for washing cars, irrigating lawns in morning
Washing cars and irrigating lawns with potable water in the morning has landed seven city residents in hot water as the Chandigarh administration slapped them with a fine of ₹2,000 each, on the first day of the drive against water wastage. At least 18 teams of sub divisional engineers (SDEs) and junior engineers (JEs) carried out checking in several parts of the city between 5.30 am to 8.30 am.
Chandigarh: Man caught red-handed stealing copper wires from club
A man was caught red-handed while trying to steal copper wires from the rooftop of Culture Club in Sector 26 on Thursday night. The accused, Ranjit (25), of Bhagwanpura village, Kishangarh, Chandigarh, was caught by the staff of the club and handed over to the police. A theft case has been registered. Two men were arrested for committing a theft at a house in Sector 41-B.
Take up BSF jurisdiction issue with Centre, SAD urges Bhagwant Mann
The Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday requested chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to apprise the Union home minister that the dual jurisdiction of the Punjab Police and the Border Security Force was coming in the way of proceeding against drugs and weapon smugglers in the border belt of Punjab. SAD asked AAP to take up the issue with the Centre so that the extension in jurisdiction given to the BSF should be withdrawn.
