Wednesday, Jul 02, 2025
Mohali mayor urges CM Mann to resolve waste disposal crisis

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jul 02, 2025 10:26 AM IST

Sidhu demanded that the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority be directed to urgently identify and allot an environmentally approved site for garbage disposal

Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu has written to chief minister Bhagwant Mann, seeking immediate intervention to address the city’s escalating solid waste crisis. At a press conference on Tuesday, Sidhu demanded that the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority be directed to urgently identify and allot an environmentally approved site for garbage disposal.

Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu (HT File)
He said that despite Mohali being a planned city, it lacks a scientific site for waste management, leading to growing garbage piles and health risks. Previous efforts by the municipal corporation to acquire land have failed due to opposition from villagers and unavailability of suitable sites.

Sidhu urged Mann to ensure compliance with National Green Tribunal guidelines and solid waste management rules. He also recommended planning reforms to include waste management provisions in future urban projects.

