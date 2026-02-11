Mohali MC eyes revamp of Patiala Ki Rao

In an effort to tackle recurring flooding during the monsoons and improve the sanitation, the Mohali municipal corporation (MC) is mulling a comprehensive project to desilt and upgrade the Patiala Ki Rao natural drain and develop the surrounding area as a public leisure space. The proposal was taken up during the MC’s general house meeting held on Monday. The proposal was taken up during the MC’s general house meeting held on Monday. (HT Photo)

Municipal commissioner Parminder Pal Singh told the House that Patiala Ki Rao is a critical stormwater channel that helps drain excess rainwater during the monsoon. However, due to years of silt accumulation, encroachments and garbage dumping, the drain remains clogged and filled beyond its capacity, often resulting in waterlogging and flooding in adjoining residential areas during heavy rainfall.

“With the MC set to take over the area from the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), we are planning to clean and systematically develop the stretch,” Singh said.

Singh added apart from regular desilting and strengthening of the drain, the project will also focus on the development of green belts, walking tracks and recreational areas along the stretch, so that the residents can get good public spaces.

“The project is estimated to cost around ₹4–5 crore and that tenders for the work will be floated shortly. The civic body is also exploring a phased execution of the project to ensure minimal disruption during the monsoon season”, he said.

During the meeting, councillors also said that another natural drain, N-choe, which also faces similar issues of choking and flooding, be included in the cleaning and upgradation plan. The commissioner assured the House that the proposal would be examined and new estimates will be formed for the same.