Mohali MC House meet: Single nodal officer for RWAs seeking to maintain parks

The Mohali municipal corporation (MC) in the House meeting held on Friday also approved a proposal to streamline the management of parks maintained by residents welfare associations (RWAs). The move is expected to encourage more RWAs to voluntarily undertake park maintenance.

Mohali presently has 695 parks, of which 198 are already being maintained by RWAs. Under the revised mechanism, a single nodal authority will process applications from RWAs seeking to maintain parks, monitor compliance with MC guidelines and exercise powers to cancel agreements in case of violations.

Officials said the move is expected to encourage more RWAs to voluntarily undertake park maintenance. The current maintenance assistance remains ₹4.23 per square metre.

Several councillors supported the demand and also sought deployment of caretakers and security staff at public toilets to ensure better upkeep.

Encroachments, tree pruning, motor market issues

Councillor Parmjeet Singh Kahlon raised multiple civic issues, including the urgent pruning of large roadside trees before the monsoon, shifting of the city’s motor market to a suitable location, appointment of drivers for MC vehicles and augmentation of field staff in the electricity department.

Mayor gets authority to form F&CC, other key committees

One of the first agenda items witnessed a political debate over the constitution of the finance and Contract Committee (F&CC), considered the Municipal Corporation’s most influential committee.

Congress councillor and leader of Opposition (LoP) Narpinder Singh Rangi urged the House to ensure that the committee is constituted strictly in accordance with the MC Act and regulations. He said the committee should not comprise only ruling AAP councillors but should also include Opposition members capable of offering constructive criticism and contributing to transparent decision-making.

AAP councillor Harvinder Saini, however, proposed that the authority to constitute the committee be vested in the mayor. The proposal was approved by the House through majority. The House similarly authorised the mayor to constitute the town and vending committee.

Congress seeks fresh discussion on 158 tenders floated after polls

During the discussion, Rangi also raised the issue of civic tenders floated immediately after the new House assumed office.

He pointed out that after the mayor and councillors took oath on June 9, the MC floated 63 tenders online on June 11 and another 95 tenders on June 12, taking the total to 158 tenders.

Rangi suggested that although the tendering process had already begun, the works should be brought before the House for discussion before the bids are finalised. He said such a process would allow elected councillors, who now represent their respective wards after receiving the public mandate, to ensure the proposed works genuinely address local development priorities and benefit residents across all wards.

Public toilet budget doubled, staff strength increased

The House unanimously approved a proposal to revise the maintenance budget for public and community toilets across the city. Officials informed the House the present deployment of two employees per toilet complex was inadequate to maintain proper hygiene throughout the day. Under the revised arrangement, each public toilet will have four workers, enabling separate deployment of one male and one female employee in each of the two shifts. Consequently, the monthly maintenance cost per toilet has been revised from ₹26,000 to ₹51,000.

The House approved revised annual estimates of ₹116 lakh each for Zones 1 and 2, ₹127.48 lakh for Zone 3, and

₹168 lakh for Zone 4, taking the total annual expenditure on public toilet maintenance to over ₹527 lakh. Mohali currently has 89 public toilets under the MC.

Development in GMADA areas will continue: MLA

Akali Dal councillor Harvinder Singh from Ward 22 sought clarity regarding execution of development works in Aerocity after areas were transferred from GMADA to the MC.

Responding to the concerns, the MLA assured the House that development projects in the transferred areas would not suffer.

He said the MC would initially incur the expenditure on works falling within its jurisdiction and would subsequently recover the amount from GMADA.