News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali MC’s finance panel clears 10 crore for road repairs

Mohali MC’s finance panel clears 10 crore for road repairs

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Sep 21, 2023 03:05 AM IST

While chairing the meeting, mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu said apart from road repairs, the funds will be utilised for maintenance of toilets in various markets and parks, public health department and sewage maintenance works, and repair of footpaths and curb channels

The finance and contract committee of the Mohali municipal corporation on Wednesday approved development works worth 13 crore, of which 10 crore have been set aside for recarpeting of roads.

The finance and contract committee of the Mohali municipal corporation during a meeting on Wednesday. (HT photo)
The finance and contract committee of the Mohali municipal corporation during a meeting on Wednesday. (HT photo)

While chairing the meeting, mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu said apart from road repairs, the funds will be utilised for maintenance of toilets in various markets and parks, public health department and sewage maintenance works, and repair of footpaths and curb channels.

Other works include installation of paver blocks and signboards in various wards, replacement of storm lines, construction of new road lanes, beautification of main road berms and centre verges, development of parks in Madanpur village, cleaning of N-Choe, and purchase of battery banks for various traffic signals and a tipper dumper.

The mayor said the progress of these development projects will be regularly monitored for timely completion and quality work.

Senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal, deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi, MC commissioner Navjot Kaur, joint commissioner Kiran Sharma, superintending engineer Naresh Batta, councillors Jasbir Singh Manku and Anuradha Anand, all executive engineers and sub-divisional officers attended the meeting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out