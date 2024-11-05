Mohali MC strengthens cleaning fleet with two new machines

The municipal corporation has received two more mechanical sweeping machines for maintaining the cleanliness of key roads. Held off since June 2021, mechanical sweeping will now also be done on B roads with the arrival of these machines from Italy. (HT File Photo)

Held off since June 2021, mechanical sweeping will now also be done on B roads with the arrival of these machines from Italy.

With this, Mohali now has four sweeping machines for cleaning of key areas ( A and B roads).

Earlier in August, two machines had reached Mohali following which mechanical sweeping of A roads had commenced.

The previous contract for mechanical sweeping had expired on June 14, 2021. Ever since, roads were being cleaned manually amid severe shortage of staff. To resume the cleaning process, the chief engineer of the department of local government, Punjab, in last December had approved the lowest bid by Global Waste Management Cell Private Limited, who quoted ₹41.54 crore against the government tender of ₹40.81 crore.

Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu said the two newly acquired machines will start operating on Tuesday.

“Now MC’s sanitation staff can focus on ‘C’ roads, where they can intensify their efforts in local markets and street cleaning. With the addition of these machines, the administration expects a marked improvement in the cleanliness and upkeep of Mohali’s commercial zones, where both footpaths and roadways will now receive more consistent attention,” Sidhu said.