Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mohali MC strengthens cleaning fleet with two new machines

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Nov 05, 2024 09:20 AM IST

Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu said the two newly acquired machines will start operating on Tuesday

The municipal corporation has received two more mechanical sweeping machines for maintaining the cleanliness of key roads.

Held off since June 2021, mechanical sweeping will now also be done on B roads with the arrival of these machines from Italy. (HT File Photo)
Held off since June 2021, mechanical sweeping will now also be done on B roads with the arrival of these machines from Italy. (HT File Photo)

Held off since June 2021, mechanical sweeping will now also be done on B roads with the arrival of these machines from Italy.

With this, Mohali now has four sweeping machines for cleaning of key areas ( A and B roads).

Earlier in August, two machines had reached Mohali following which mechanical sweeping of A roads had commenced.

The previous contract for mechanical sweeping had expired on June 14, 2021. Ever since, roads were being cleaned manually amid severe shortage of staff. To resume the cleaning process, the chief engineer of the department of local government, Punjab, in last December had approved the lowest bid by Global Waste Management Cell Private Limited, who quoted 41.54 crore against the government tender of 40.81 crore.

Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu said the two newly acquired machines will start operating on Tuesday.

“Now MC’s sanitation staff can focus on ‘C’ roads, where they can intensify their efforts in local markets and street cleaning. With the addition of these machines, the administration expects a marked improvement in the cleanliness and upkeep of Mohali’s commercial zones, where both footpaths and roadways will now receive more consistent attention,” Sidhu said.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //