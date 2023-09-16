News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali MC takes up road repair ahead of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s visit

Mohali MC takes up road repair ahead of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s visit

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Sep 16, 2023 03:08 AM IST

While Mohali MC took up last-minute patchwork at the road leading up to Bawa White House, which was to host CM Bhagwant Mann on Friday, other roads in the city continue to await repairs.

Municipal corporation officials kept busy with the last-minute patchwork at the road leading up to Bawa White House, set to host chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann and New Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for the first Sarkaar Sannatkaar milni on Friday.

The repaired road leading up to Bawa White House in Mohali. (HT Photo)
The repaired road leading up to Bawa White House in Mohali. (HT Photo)

The same comes in the backdrop of rampant commuter complaints highlighting the potholed road elsewhere in the city.

Addressing the issue, superintendent engineer Naresh Batta said road repair work will begin across the city from Monday. He was quick to add that the patch work was being carried out in the wake of CM’s visit for Sarkaar Sannatkaar milni.

Notably, the civic body during its recent finance and contract committee (F&CC) meeting accorded 30 crore for development of the city with a major focus on road repair work.

Mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu had at the time said automatic pressurised injection patch repair machines will be used for patch work, adding that jetpatcher will help the civic body save both time and money, besides the work carried out by the machine also lasted long.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out