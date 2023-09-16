Mohali MC takes up road repair ahead of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s visit

Municipal corporation officials kept busy with the last-minute patchwork at the road leading up to Bawa White House, set to host chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann and New Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for the first Sarkaar Sannatkaar milni on Friday. The repaired road leading up to Bawa White House in Mohali. (HT Photo)

The same comes in the backdrop of rampant commuter complaints highlighting the potholed road elsewhere in the city.

Addressing the issue, superintendent engineer Naresh Batta said road repair work will begin across the city from Monday. He was quick to add that the patch work was being carried out in the wake of CM’s visit for Sarkaar Sannatkaar milni.

Notably, the civic body during its recent finance and contract committee (F&CC) meeting accorded ₹30 crore for development of the city with a major focus on road repair work.

Mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu had at the time said automatic pressurised injection patch repair machines will be used for patch work, adding that jetpatcher will help the civic body save both time and money, besides the work carried out by the machine also lasted long.