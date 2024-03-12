 Mohali MC to spend ₹22.8 crore on repairing 35 roads - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali MC to spend 22.8 crore on repairing 35 roads

Mohali MC to spend 22.8 crore on repairing 35 roads

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Mar 12, 2024 08:48 AM IST

Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu said other than the estimates, new work orders worth ₹57 crore were also cleared during the meeting; among these, the committee approved 35 road repair projects worth ₹22.80 crore

A few days before the code of conduct is expected to be enforced ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the finance and contract committee (F&CC) of the Mohali municipal corporation on Monday approved development work estimates worth 46.78 crore.

A budget of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.66 crore was cleared for manual sweeping of A and B roads in Mohali. (HT File Photo)
A budget of 1.66 crore was cleared for manual sweeping of A and B roads in Mohali. (HT File Photo)

Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu said other than the estimates, new work orders worth 57 crore were also cleared during the meeting. Among these, the committee approved 35 road repair projects worth 22.80 crore.

The meeting, which was convened to address infrastructure projects, witnessed the approval of 39 initiatives aimed at enhancing the city’s civic amenities and public spaces, the mayor said.

A budget of 1.66 crore was cleared for manual sweeping of A and B roads, apart from 6.43 lakh for annual maintenance of Nature Park in Phase 8, Industrial Area.

Additionally, initiatives such as the installation of fixed gym in Park Number 19, annual maintenance of AC plant at Mohali MC office and supply of ready mix bags for potholes patchwork were also approved.

