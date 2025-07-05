Mohali: Mehta to become PCA president again

For the second consecutive term, the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) will not hold elections, and the team will be selected unanimously. Amarjit Singh Mehta will assume the responsibility of PCA president for the second time, while Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh will be appointed as secretary for the first time. Amarjit Singh Mehta (HT File)

Mehta, the most experienced member of the team, is entrusted with the crucial task of leading the PCA forward. His leadership during the previous term earned widespread appreciation. The last date for submitting nominations was July 4.

The election of two prominent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders have been confirmed. Deepak Bali, the current Punjab secretary of AAP, is set to assume the role of vice-president, while Siddhant Sharma will take on the position of joint secretary. These appointments reflect the party’s strategic move to strengthen its leadership in Punjab.

At the same time, Sunil Gupta will be elected as PCA treasurer. He is deputy commissioner on the State Planning Board. This will be his second consecutive term in the treasurer’s post. Their names will be finalised in the annual general meeting that is to be held on July 12.

11 executive members have also been finalised. Kamal Kumar Arora, Amarinder Veer Singh, Sahebjit Singh are in the life members category. Amarinder Singh, Rajat Bhardwaj, Chanchal Kumar, Amit Bajaj, Birdwinder Singh, Prabhbir Singh Brar and Gauravdeep Singh Dhaliwal have been finalised by the District Association. With these names coming to the fore, it is certain that the AAP-led Punjab state govt is going to rule PCA for the next three years.