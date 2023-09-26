Mohali mishap: Out for evening walk, woman run over by speeding car

A 30-year-old woman, out for an evening walk with her husband, was run over by a speeding car in Sector-82, Mohali. A 30-year-old woman, out for an evening walk with her husband, was run over by a speeding car in Sector-82, Mohali. (HT File)

The victim was identified as Preeti, a native of Uttar Pradesh and resident of Mohali.

Her husband, Phoolchand, who is the complainant in the case, said that they had stepped out for an evening walk post dinner on September 22. While his wife was walking ahead, he was following her. Suddenly, a speeding car hit her, leaving her with critical head injuries.

Phoolchand said the car driver didn’t care to stop and sped away.

The victim, meanwhile, was rushed to the government hospital in Phase- 6, in a critical state but was declared dead on arrival.

Police have registered a case under Section 304-A (causing death of any person by rash or negligent act) of the Indian Penal Code. A manhunt has been launched for the unidentified car driver.