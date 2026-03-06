Mohali mishap: Tractor hits bike, crushes 10-year-old boy riding pillion

A 10-year-old boy was killed after a speeding tractor hit the motorcycle he was travelling on with his father, and crushed his head, in Badh Majra village of Mohali on Thursday afternoon. Mohali deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Karan Sandhu said the accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway. (HT File)

The deceased was a resident of Raja Ram Colony, Badh Majra.

According to police, an FIR was initially registered against an unidentified driver based on a complaint by the child’s father. During the investigation, the driver was identified as Ram Singh, a resident of Raja Ram Colony in Badh Majra. He was eventually arrested under Sections 281 (rash driving or riding on public way) and 106 (death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accident took place when the child’s father, who works in a truck-parts manufacturing factory, was taking him to the Phase 6 civil hospital to get his fractured hand plastered.

“While we were on our way to the hospital, a speeding tractor coming from behind tried to overtake us and hit our motorcycle from the side. Due to the impact, my son fell under the tractor and both its tyres crushed his head,” the father said, adding the driver had sped away after the mishap.

The child was rushed to the Phase 6 civil hospital with the help of passersby but he was declared dead after a brief examination. After this, angry locals took the child’s body from the hospital and placed it at the Phase 6 light point, blocking the road and demanding strict action against the accused driver. The protest led to a major traffic jam in the area, with vehicles coming from Kharar remaining stranded for a long time.

Family members were later called to the police station, where their statements were recorded. Following police intervention, the body was sent back to the hospital for post-mortem.

