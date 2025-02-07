Menu Explore
Mohali: Mother, aide arrested for ‘pushing’ seven-year-old girl out of train

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Feb 07, 2025 09:52 AM IST

The seven-year-old child suffered multiple injuries in the incident, according to her father, Kapil, the complainant in the case

Zirakpur police on Wednesday arrested a divorced woman and her boyfriend for allegedly pushing her seven-year-old daughter out of a moving train near Hoshiarpur.

The accused were identified as Pooja Kashyap of Zirakpur and Satpal Singh of Lalru. (HT Photo)
The accused were identified as Pooja Kashyap of Zirakpur and Satpal Singh of Lalru. (HT Photo)

The victim suffered multiple injuries in the incident, according to her father, Kapil, the complainant in the case.

The accused were identified as Pooja Kashyap of Zirakpur and Satpal Singh of Lalru.

Kapil told police that he and Pooja had recently gotten divorced on January 30, 2025.

On January 31, Pooja and her boyfriend took his daughter Harnoor somewhere. Later, he got to know that they pushed Harnoor out of a moving train near Talwara, Hoshiarpur, with an intent to kill her, he alleged.

A villager spotted this and alerted the local police, who rescued the child and further sounded the Zirakpur police.

Launching a probe, the Zirakpur police tracked down the accused duo on Wednesday and arrested them. They were produced in court and sent to judicial custody.

Both accused have been booked under Section 93 (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years by parent or person having care of such child) of BNS and under relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act at the Zirakpur police station.

