Mohali: Mullanpur stadium set to host its first-ever IPL match

In exciting news for tricity’s cricket lovers, the newly constructed Mullanpur stadium is all set to host its first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) match on March 23. The match will be played between hosts Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC). The IPL match will be played between hosts Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on March 23. (HT File Photo)

This marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) which has so far been hosting matches at IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali. Since construction of the Mullanpur stadium, which has been christened Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium, began in 2008, the PCA has been readying to host all formats of the game -- IPL, ODIs and Tests here.

After missing multiple deadlines, the PCA finally managed to complete the construction recently. After the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released the IPL schedule last week, in which the March 23 game was allotted to the PCA stadium in Mohali, the Association requested the tie to be shifted to the Mullanpur stadium. After inspecting the arrangements at the stadium, the BCCI gave it a thumbs-up.

PCA secretary Dilsher Khanna, who has been on the forefront to make this a reality, said, “The BCCI has approved the PCA Mullanpur stadium for the upcoming IPL game on March 23. We are grateful to the BCCI secretary for showing faith in us. We want the fans to enjoy watching the game at the new stadium.”

“We are in touch with GMADA (Greater Mohali Area Development Authority) over road connectivity from Chandigarh and other nearby areas to Mullanpur stadium. We have been assured that there won’t be any issues as the connecting bridge and the road is almost complete,” added Khanna.

The second phase of the IPL schedule will be announced after the Lok Sabha elections’ schedule is out. It is learnt that the Mullanpur stadium may get a chance to host more IPL matches this season. PBKS is conducting a preparatory camp for the team at the Mullanpur stadium.