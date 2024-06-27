Mohali municipal corporation geared up to combat vector borne diseases: Mayor

Expressing concerns over the rising dengue cases in the city, mayor Amarjeet Sidhu on Wednesday said that they will leave no stone unturned to reduce the cases by 80% from last year. Mohali mayor Amarjeet Sidhu urged the residents to join the #DefeatDengueDiarrhoea campaign with MC in order to eliminate dengue and diarrhoea . (HT Photos)

He urged residents to keep strict vigil on coolers, refrigerator trays, pots, empty tyres, boxes and other items, where dengue larva may develop. He said that sensitising people about the symptoms, causes, precautions and treatment of dengue is the only way to deal with this. He added that spraying and mosquito fogging machines will also be increased.

Due to the approaching monsoon, fear of diarrhoea and dengue remain at peak, he said. He said that like previous year the municipal corporation will lead a massive campaign to generate awareness regarding vector-borne diseases. Mayor stated that he would contribute from his personal funds for ensuring mass awareness at a large scale.

He said that more than urban areas, rural areas of Mohali need large scale awareness drives. He also informed that soon a toll-free number will be issued where residents can report areas fertile for larvae formation. He also advised to restrain from self medication in case fever persists for more than 3 days.

He added that the campaign would run under the name #DefeatDengueDiarrhoea, which shall also be promoted vastly on social media. He urged Mohali residents to join this cause with MC in order to eliminate dengue and diarrhoea from Mohali.