Mohali: Never-ending Kharar bus stand bottleneck stifles commuters

The intersection of six roads near the Kharar bus stand has become a daily nightmare for commuters, a tangled knot of traffic that tightens with every passing minute. This crucial transit point, connecting major Punjab cities like Ludhiana, Jalandhar, and Patiala, is now a symbol of relentless congestion, leaving travellers in a constant state of frustration.

Every five minutes, buses from PRTC, HRTC, CTU, PUNBUS, and various private operators arrive at the bus stand. The absence of a designated bus stop forces these vehicles to halt on the highway itself, near a petrol pump, creating a significant bottleneck. While an overbridge was constructed years ago to alleviate traffic flow, it has proven insufficient in the face of ever-increasing traffic volume. Promises from the previous government to modernise and expand the bus stand remain unfulfilled, abandoned with the change in administration.

Ishu Sodhi, who has been running a sweet shop near the bus stop since the early 90’s said, “The traffic at Kharar bus stand has increased significantly over the years. Initially, the overbridge helped, but now, with the rise in buses and passengers, the congestion is unbearable.”

The situation has deteriorated to the point where even pedestrians struggle to navigate the chaos. “Pedestrians and local commuters are often seen stranded amid the chaos, waiting for a break in the flow of vehicles,” explains head constable Dilbag Singh of Kharar traffic police. “With six roads merging at one point and the constant arrival of buses, it is a struggle to maintain order. The bus stand itself remains choked due to the heavy traffic flow.”

Passengers face further indignity, forced to wait on the main road for their buses, often without a place to sit. Some resort to sitting on the ground, further impeding traffic flow.

Kharar sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Gurmandar Singh acknowledged the problem. “We have already held a meeting to address the issue and are also trying to increase manpower,” he stated. “We are trying to restrict the entry of trucks and other heavy vehicles during key hours – between 8 am and 8 pm – and are exploring alternate routes for them. We have also requested the government to revamp the bus stand in Kharar to alleviate the commuters’ struggles.”

However, residents and shopkeepers, weary of years of delays and broken promises, are demanding concrete action. Until then, the Kharar bus stand remains a glaring bottleneck, a daily trial for all who must pass through its tangled web of traffic.