Mohali NIA court initiates proceedings to seize Nijjar’s property in Jalandhar

The National Investigation Agency has initiated proceedings to seize the property of slain terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. On the orders of the NIA Mohali court, a property seizure notice has been pasted outside a house belonging to Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Bhar Singh Pura village in Jalandhar on Saturday. (ANI)

The notice in this regard has been pasted outside Nijjar’s residence in Jalandhar’s Bhar Singh Pura area in which the court of special judge CBI-cum-NIA, Mohali, has directed Nijjar to appear before the court on September 11 regarding the application filed by the NIA under section 33(5) of UAPA act to confiscate immovable property belonging to Nijjar. The NIA had moved this application following an investigation into the 2021 UAPA Act case registered against Nijjar. Tensions flared between India and Canada early this week following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s explosive allegations of the ‘potential’ involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Nijjar on his country’s soil on June 18 in British Columbia. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020.

India angrily rejected the allegations as ‘absurd’ and ‘motivated’ and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa’s expulsion of an Indian official over the case.

The NIA is investigating the case registered against Nijjar on October 8, 2021, in an attempt to murder (307), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 201(destruction of evidence) and other sections of the Arms Act and UAPA Act after he was accused of planning an alleged targeted killing of a village priest, who survived the attack even after receiving multiple bullet injuries.

Gurmukh Singh, the village panchayat member, said this is the 5th or the 6th time that the NIA notice has been pasted.

“The house has been locked for the past four years. The teams of Punjab police and NIA conducted multiple raids in the past years but they left empty-handed,” he said.