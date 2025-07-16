Mohali: No let-up in Kharar’s waterlogging woes

Even after a very brief spell of rain, waterlogging continues to pose a major challenge for residents of several parts of Kharar. Residents complain that despite the laying of new sewage pipelines to improve drainage, there has been little to no change visible on the ground. Commuters, particularly two-wheeler riders and pedestrians, continue to wade through muddy waterlogged roads. Residents complain that despite the laying of new sewage pipelines, there has been no change in the ground situation. (HT Photo)

Major affected areas include some parts of Chajju Majra and Chappar Chiri, where road infrastructure remains a major concern. Locals said that a bus carrying school children got stuck in loose, muddy soil near Cheema Rock School and Josan Heights Towers after. The reason they claim is because the digging up work for laying a new sewer line is being carried out by the Kharar municipal council. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.The children and the bus driver were safely rescued by the residents before the situation escalated.

Sarpanch Manjeet Kaur said that in Chappar Chiri, the condition of the road remains largely unchanged. “The road becomes extremely unsafe when it rains. It becomes dangerous to walk here when it rains. There’s always a risk of slipping or getting stuck,” she added.

Residents alleged that despite administrative approval being granted for the repair of the 2-km stretch of Chappar Chiri road and temporary patchwork being carried out ahead of the Fateh March earlier this year, no substantial progress has been made on the metalled road before the monsoon.

In Chajju Majra, where sewage pipeline work worth ₹4.13 crore was inaugurated earlier by MLA Anmol Gagan Mann from Nijjer Chowk to Bariali Nadi to combat waterlogging, residents complain of the same old problems resurfacing.

Ravinder Singh, a local resident, said, “We help people cross the road when it rains because it’s risky for two-wheelers and pedestrians alike. The road is uneven and muddy, making children suffer for reaching school.”

Major Singh, another resident, expressed frustration at being left behind. “We hear of development all around us, but here, we are miles away from it. Two-wheelers can’t pass through and cars get stuck in potholes. This isn’t just an inconvenience, it’s dangerous.”

Meanwhile, Mohali deputy commissioner Komal Mittal has stated that tenders for Chajju Majra roadwork have already been floated and will be opened on July 18. “Once that process is complete, work will begin immediately,” she assured.