Mohali: Over 150 illegal hutments razed from GMADA land

Over 150 huts illegally built on five acre Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) land in front of Homeland Society, Sector 80, were demolished on Saturday with the help of Mohali police. (HT Photo)

As per the GMADA layout, the land that was proposed for a school was being illegally encroached upon by the migrants for the past around 10 years. Mohali police had given 15-day ultimatum to the residents to vacate their huts. After issuing notices and warnings to the slum dwellers, the illegal construction was demolished using cranes.

Heavy police deployment was done to avoid untoward incidents. Four station house officers (SHO’s), along with deputy superintendent of police (DSP), City-2, Mohali, HS Bal, monitored the demolition drive led by GMADA SDO Harpreet Singh. The development authority also demolished illegal shops and a service station in the area.

SDO Harpreet Singh said, “It is an acquired land of GMADA, which was encroached by the labourers and migrants by making their hutments. We have removed the encroachment with the help of the police. We held multiple drives here earlier too but these labourers used to again make their way in and thus, now we are going to do fencing in the area. We have got around 5 acres free which is a site for a school as per the GMADA layout.”

Scores of residents from the nearby areas, including Sohana, gathered at the spot to support the police action. Area councillor Harjit Singh Bholu said it was important to demolish the slum area.

“GMADA was sleeping on the issue for the past 12 years. Despite repeated requests, it did not take any action earlier. We are grateful to Mohali police for acting on the complaints of the residents. Now all residents here will ensure that these labourers don’t encroach the area again,” the area councillor added.

”The action was taken after receiving multiple complaints,” the DSP said, adding “We had warned these encroachers 15 days ago and now the land had been vacated. People now want to convert the land into a playground, which will channelise the energy of youth into the right direction.”

Hue and cry was seen among slum dwellers after GMADA teams, along with police force and multiple cranes, reached the area. While many pleaded for not demolishing their huts others got on their toes to save their belongings kept inside huts.

After the drive, many migrants were seen placing their beds on the road side dividers.