Mon, Dec 01, 2025
Mohali panchayat samiti, zila parishad elections deferred

HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Dec 01, 2025 06:02 am IST

However, the elections for the panchayat samitis of Dera Bassi, Kharar and Majri will continue as per schedule, the State Election Commission said

The State Election Commission has announced that elections for the Mohali panchayat samiti and zila parishad stand postponed following major jurisdictional changes triggered by the recent expansion of the Mohali municipal corporation (MC).

As per a notification issued on November 28, 2025, by the Punjab department of local government, 15 villages adjoining the Mohali municipal corporation, have now been officially merged into the MC’s territorial limits. (HT)
As per a notification issued on November 28, 2025, by the Punjab department of local government, 15 villages adjoining the Mohali municipal corporation, have now been officially merged into the MC’s territorial limits. (HT)

However, the elections for the panchayat samitis of Dera Bassi, Kharar and Majri will continue as per schedule.

The department of rural development and panchayats informed the commission that as per a notification issued on November 28, 2025, by the department of local government, 15 villages adjoining the Mohali municipal corporation, have now been officially merged into the MC’s territorial limits.

Following this merger, the department of rural development and panchayats clarified that the 15 gram panchayats, previously under the authority of Mohali panchayat samiti , now stand excluded from the jurisdiction of both the panchayat samiti and the zila parishad, Mohali. The department stated that the change has significantly altered the boundaries of these rural bodies, necessitating a fresh reorganisation of the panchayat samiti and zila parishad zones.

Acting on the recommendations of the department of rural development and panchayats and the Mohali deputy commissioner, the State Election Commission has decided to adjourn the election process for members of Mohali’s panchayat samiti and zila parishad.

The commission stated that elections for these bodies will remain on hold until the reorganisation of zones is completed by the department of rural development and panchayats.

To avoid confusion among voters and candidates, the commission further clarified that this postponement applies only to Mohali panchayat samiti and the zila parishad jurisdiction.

The reorganisation exercise is expected to redraw the administrative boundaries of Mohali’s rural governance structure following the merger of the 15 villages, a move that has already generated political debate in the region. The State Election Commission said it will announce new election schedules once the restructuring is formally completed.

