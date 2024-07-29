Mohali: PCA backs state cricketers to make it to India teams

Be it in the Indian cricket men or women teams or BCCI T20 leagues (Indian Premier League and Women’s Premier League), Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) cricketers are hogging limelight with their talent and inspiring others to go big. Shubman and Arshdeep are at present in Sri Lanka with the India T20 and ODI teams for twin series against the hosts. (HT File Photo)

Not only the cricketers, even the 33-year-old PCA secretary Dilsher Khanna, who joined the state unit almost two years ago, shared the spotlight by being part of the victorious T20 World Cup winning Indian team contingent.

“Punjab has always served Indian cricket on the field. It was thrilling to be a part of the victorious Indian team in the T20 World Cup. We want other state cricketers to get into the India and India A teams and make a mark,” said Dilsher.

Indian cricketers are making waves at the international level. Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Vikram Rathour along with Dinesh Mongia and VRV Singh and many others served India from Punjab in the past three decades.

Punjab’s left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh from Kharar was hailed by Indian fans across the globe for his brilliant bowling in the recently concluded T20 World Cup held in the United States of America and the West Indies, especially, in the final where the 25-year-old grabbed two wickets against South Africa at Bridgetown to help India clinch the trophy.

Arshdeep became part of the history with this achievement and received a hero’s welcome back home. Riding on his red-hot IPL form, left-hand batter Abhishek Sharma also made a successful T20 debut for India against Zimbabwe and also notched up his first-ever century for India in 46 balls. The India opener also shattered Rohit Sharma’s record in the 2nd T20I. Amritsar-born Abhishek played a whirlwind knock to shatter multiple records in the 2nd T20I against Zimbabwe to hit the headlines. He hit his 100 off 46 balls to announce his arrival at the international arena with a bang.

23-year-old Abhishek made his debut for India under another Punjab-lad Shubman Gill, who has been India’s top-order mainstay in recent years. Shubman led India to a series win against Zimbabwe. Someone who has broken many records playing for Punjab in junior cricket and then doing well for India U-19 team at the Asia Cup and the youth World Cup, Shubman is known to have a great cricket mind which is combined with immense skill along with talent. It would be hard to keep Abhishek and Shubman out of the India T20 team now that Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja have quit T20I cricket.

Shubman and Arshdeep are at present in Sri Lanka with the India T20 and ODI teams for twin series against the hosts.

“PCA is backing its players and aiming to provide better structure and platform in the coming season. Seeing Arshdeep do well in the World Cup final was so thrilling. The BCCI is doing everything to provide the best to the players and the PCA is also working on those lines,” said Dilsher, who was manager and BCCI representative with the victorious Indian team in the T20 World Cup and played a pivotal role in shaping up the PCA’s Mullanpur Stadium which hosted IPL matches a few months ago.

Meanwhile, Moga-born Harmanpreet Kaur has been leading India women’s team in all formats. Recently, she led India to an ODI series and Test win against South Africa. Harmanpreet has been in stellar form for India in the recent years for India being India’s flag-bearer in foreign T20 leagues as well. She is leading India to the T20 Asia Cup challenge which started on July 19 in Sri Lanka. 35-year-old Harmanpreet would be aiming to lift the Asia Cup and head into the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh on a high.

Also, Mannat Kashayap who was part of the winning India U-19 World Cup team, has been named in the 18-member squad for the India A women’s upcoming multi-format tour of Australia.

India A women are set to play three T20s and as many 50-over matches followed by a 4-day match against Australia A. The left-arm spinner from Patiala will be backing her form and skill to do well on Australia pitches.

“There is no denying the fact that Punjab cricketers have been doing well at the domestic and international level. We have seen in the IPL and WPL how our players have shown off their mettle. In the coming season also, we want our players to make the most of the chances and reach at the top level,” added Dilsher.

PCA will host its annual general body meeting at their Mullanpur Stadium on July 28. Thereafter, PCA will announce coaches, selectors and support staffers for several Punjab teams set to compete in the coming season.