Mohali: Phase-5 carjacking case cracked with arrest of two
Less than 24 hours after a Ropar resident was shot and robbed of his Hyundai i-20 car in the parking lot of the Phase-5 market in Mohali, police arrested two persons and recovered the vehicle.
The accused have been identified as Hardev Singh Cheema, a resident of Sector 30, and Rohit Kumar, a native of Bihar. Both had taken a rented accommodation in Shahi Majra village.
Addressing a press conference on Monday, Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said, “Kumar has been arrested whereas the main accused, Cheema, who suffered a self-inflicted bullet wound during the crime, has been secured at Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where he is under treatment. He will be formally arrested once doctors declare him fit.”
The incident had taken place around 10.30pm, when the victim, Harvinder Singh, a Ropar resident, had come to the market with his family for dinner. While his family was inside the eating joint, Harvinder came to the parking lot to take a phone call and collect something from his car.
“When the victim was about to unlock the car, the accused tried to snatch his keys. But Harvinder resisted and in the process, Cheema suffered a gunshot wound from his own country-made pistol. Panicked, the accused fled the scene but not before firing three rounds at Harvinder, who took three bullets in his abdomen,” said the SSP.
The SSP said that immediately after the crime was reported, a message was flashed across all police control rooms (PCR). Around midnight, a PCR vehicle found the snatched Hyundai i-20 car abandoned near Shahimajra village in Mohali. The cops also tracked the accused’s rented accommodation in Shahimajra but the duo was nabbed from GMSH-16 where Kumar had taken Cheema for treatment.
The SSP added that police have also recovered ₹1.87 lakh, five gold bangles, a gold chain, a pair of gold earrings, and two gold rings from the Hyundai i-20 car.
“The two had come on an Activa scooter to snatch the car. The scooter has also been taken in custody along with two magazines, 32-bore country-made pistol, four live cartridges and a knife found inside it,” said the cop.
Meanwhile, carjacking victim Harvinder, who is presently under treatment at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), is stated to be out of danger.
THE ACCUSED
Hardev Cheema, 30
A resident of Sector 30, Chandigarh, Cheema works as a cab driver. As per the police, he is already undergoing trial in an attempt-to-murder a case in Chandigarh and was out on bail after remaining in judicial custody for over two years.
Rohit Kumar, 25
A native of Bihar, Kumar initially took up job as a security guard in a firm in Mohali and later started working as a deliveryman. As per the police, no criminal case has been tracked against him so far in Chandigarh, but police will be probing if he has any history of crime in Bihar. The weapon used in crime had been brought from Bihar.
Lure of quick buck drove them to crime
During interrogation, Kumar told police that they wanted to make quick money. They had planned in advance to carry out the crime in the Phase-5 market and were looking for an easy target. On spotting a man alone near a car, they opened attack on him.
-
At least 36 cattle die in Ghaziabad cow shelter fire
At least 36 cows at a 'gaushala' (cow shelter) located in Kanawani village near Indirapuram were burnt to death after a major fire from the nearby shanties spread to the cow shelter on Monday afternoon. The fire started at the shanties adjacent to Ahinsa Khand-2 in Indirapuram at around 1pm. The officials of the fire department said that they rushed 10 fire tenders after they received a call at 1.17pm.
-
Second day of expanded booster drive in Gurugram sees weaker response than first day
Two-hundred-and-sixty people between the age of 18 and 60 years took a precautionary or booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, the second day of the expanded drive, lesser than the 304 who took the dose on Sunday--a low number for the first day of the drive to begin with. However, officials of the health department said that the numbers could be low as not all hospitals are conducting the vaccination sessions.
-
12 students of Shemrock School, Mohali, selected for NDA
Twelve students from Shemrock Senior Secondary School who have been trained at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute have been selected for the National Defence Academy. Shemrock Principal Prineet Sohal while honouring the students on Monday said that since the first AFPI course in 2013, the school has inducted 180 cadets to NDA. Chairman of Shemrock School Amarjit Singh Bajwa appreciated the efforts of the faculty of the school and AFPI.
-
Man falls into open sewer in Faridabad, dies
A 24-year-old resident of Lakadpur, Faridabad, died after allegedly falling into an open sewer on Saturday night, police said Monday. Police identified Harish as one Harish Verma alias Honey who worked at a private bank. They said the incident took place around 9pm when Harish and two of his friends were returning in their car after dropping off a friend. Dhyan Singh, Harish's father alleged negligence on part of the civic authorities.
-
1,000 surveillance cameras to be installed across Gurugram this year
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority will install 1,000 new surveillance cameras at 200 locations across the city this year under the second phase of the smart city project, said officials on Monday. Aggarwal said they plan to install three types of cameras--automatic number plate recognition cameras, facial recognition cameras and general surveillance cameras. However, GMDA and the police department are yet to finalise which type of camera is to be installed at which location.
