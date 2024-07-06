Mohali police bust gang of sword-wielding robbers, 5 held

Kharar City police on Thursday arrested a gang of five youths who had been executing robberies using sharp-edged weapons, including swords. Police recovered a car and sharp-edged weapons from the accused. (HT Photo)

Police recovered a car and sharp-edged weapons from the accused, who were identified as Jashanpreet Singh, Hardeep Singh, Yashpal Singh and Kabir Singh, all residents of Rupnagar; and Gurmehar Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib.

Their arrest came following a complaint by Nirbhay Chhabra, 21, who was robbed of his Apple iPhone by the gang in Kharar around 1.30 am on June 26.

Chhabra, a Haryana native, is currently staying in a rented flat in Kharar for studies.

He told the police that after studying till late at night, he went to have dinner around 1.30 am.

“While I was walking towards a nearby eatery and reached Khanpur Gurdwara, five men in a black Hyundai Verna car stopped near me. Brandishing swords and sticks, they threatened me and snatched my iPhone. They forced me to unlock my phone, following which they fled the spot,” the victim narrated in his complaint.

Launching a probe, a team led by DSP Karan Sandhu and inspector Mandeep Singh, station house officer, Kharar City police station, tracked down the gang through technical and human intelligence.

All accused were booked under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 379-B (snatching with hurt, wrongful restraint or fear of hurt) ,148 (rioting, being armed with a deadly weapon) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code at the City Kharar police station.