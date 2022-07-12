Mohali police conduct searches at railway station, markets
Police on Monday conducted searches at the railway station and various markets of Mohali with the help of dog squad and bomb disposal team.
Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, City 2) Harsimran Singh Bal, who supervised the searches, said the exercise was aimed at instilling a sense of security among residents and restrict the movements of criminals.
He said security checks were conducted at the railway station using the dog squad and bomb disposal team as well as at markets in Phases 9, 10 and 11, and other parts of the city under his jurisdiction.
He said police had been directed to conduct meetings with owners of hotels, restaurants, pubs, bars and other eateries that stay open late till night to ensure functional CCTV cameras.
The hotel owners had also been directed to maintain a proper record of the guests and deposit it regularly with the local police station, the DSP said, adding that guests’ luggage should also be checked in the required manner.
-
Rape case: Former MLA Bains, 4 others surrender in Ludhiana court
Former MLA and chief of Lok Insaaf Party Simarjeet Singh Bains, 52, along with Bains' brother and three others surrendered before a Ludhiana court on Monday in a rape case. The others who have surrendered in the court are his alias Gogi, alias Pamma, his employee Pardeep Kumar, brother Paramjit Singh Bains, Baljinder Kaur and Jasvir Kaur. His brother Karamjit Singh Bains and aide Sukhchain Singh were already arrested by the police.
-
Jalandhar: Cash, electronic appliances stolen from online firm’s warehouse
Cash worth Rs 1.25 lakh, CCTV DVR and electronic appliances were stolen from a warehouse of an online shopping company. A similar robbery happened in the same warehouse a month ago also. Warehouse manager Jaspreet Singh stated that he left the warehouse last night after locking it. When he reached the warehouse in the morning, the shutters and locks were broken.
-
Special Lok Adalat in Chandigarh for disposal of traffic challans on July 16
A special Lok Adalat for the disposal of nearly 7,400 traffic challans issued during the lockdown period in 2020 and 2021 will be organised at the District Court Complex, Sector 43, from 9.30 am onwards on July 16. During the lockdown period, 2,281 vehicles were impounded by the traffic police and notices regarding their auction were sent to the registered vehicle owners.
-
Former Himachal MLA Mast Ram dies by suicide in Mandi hotel
Former Karsog legislator Mast Ram was found hanging in the room of a hotel in Sundernagar, Mandi, on Monday afternoon. The 75-year-old left a suicide note, stating “personal reasons” for taking the extreme step. Mast Ram, who wanted to contest elections for the Vidhan Sabha, was actively running a political campaign in Karsog. The politician had checked into a hotel near the Bhakra Beas Management Board reservoir in Sundernagar on June 10 (Sunday).
-
Chandigarh man held for duping residents with job offers
Police's cybercrime investigation cell (CCIC) arrested a Desumajra resident for allegedly duping people by sending out fake appointment letters. The accused, Naresh Kumar, 35, of Desumajra in Kharar, was on Monday produced before the court and sent to a two-day police remand. Police had registered a case on June 24, on the complaint of Sejal Dhanta of Chandigarh, who alleged being duped of ₹8,500 in lieu of a job.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics