Mohali police conduct searches at railway station, markets

Police on Monday conducted searches at the railway station and various markets of Mohali with the help of dog squad and bomb disposal team.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, City 2) Harsimran Singh Bal, who supervised the searches, said the exercise was aimed at instilling a sense of security among residents and restrict the movements of criminals.

He said security checks were conducted at the railway station using the dog squad and bomb disposal team as well as at markets in Phases 9, 10 and 11, and other parts of the city under his jurisdiction.

He said police had been directed to conduct meetings with owners of hotels, restaurants, pubs, bars and other eateries that stay open late till night to ensure functional CCTV cameras.

The hotel owners had also been directed to maintain a proper record of the guests and deposit it regularly with the local police station, the DSP said, adding that guests’ luggage should also be checked in the required manner.