Mohali police crack carjacking case in 7 hours, 3 grads held

Cracking the case within seven hours, police on Wednesday arrested three carjackers who robbed a Kharar resident of his car and mobile phone at gunpoint near the Phase 10/11 light point in Mohali on Tuesday night. With their arrest, Mohali Police recovered the victim’s Honda City car and the Hyundai Creta used in the crime, apart from a country made pistol. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Identified as Abhishek Thakur, Akashdeep Singh and Rajiv Singh, all accused are residents of Zirakpur and aged between 21 and 23. They are graduates and belong to middle-class families.

With their arrest, police recovered the victim’s Honda City car and the Hyundai Creta used in the crime, apart from a country made pistol.

The victim, Mangat Singh of Kharar, was returning home from Chandigarh on Tuesday night. When he reached the Phase 10/11 light point around 9 pm, a Hyundai Creta stopped next to his Honda City.

Two men stepped out of the Creta and sat inside his car. Pointing a gun at him, they forced him to move to the back seat and drove the vehicle to Phase 11.

“They stopped at a secluded place near railway lines, where they pushed him out of the car after snatching his mobile phone and fled,” said Naveen Pal Lehl, station house officer (SHO), Phase 11.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harsimran Singh Bal said, “After being informed, police teams traced the accused within seven hours with the help of technical surveillance and human intelligence. They will be in police custody for six days, during which the source of their weapon and their past crimes, if any, will be probed.”

According to sources, the accused were previously involved in assault cases as well.

“They are educated and belong to good families, but turned to crime for quick money,” an officer said.

The trio is facing a case under Sections 379-B (snatching after preparation made for causing death), 392 (robbery), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON