Mohali police foil ex-boyfriend’s plan to eliminate woman’s partner

The IT City police have thwarted a plot by a woman’s former boyfriend to eliminate her current partner by arresting two associates of notorious gangster Dony Bal. The accused in police custody in Mohali on Monday. (HT file)

As many as three illegal weapons, including a 9 mm Glock pistol and two 30-bore pistols, apart from two magazines and 15 live cartridges were recovered from the duo following their arrest on Monday, said police.

Identified as Gurpreet Singh and Tarandeep Singh, they are both residents of Barewal Awana village in Ludhiana district.

The main accused, Bikramjit Singh Bikku, alias Binu, alias Ekam Sidhu, of Gurdaspur, who conspired to eliminate Kanish Setia, a Bathinda native and currently residing in Kharar, managed to flee.

Giving details, deputy superintendent of police (DSP, City 2) HS Bal said Binu was formerly dating a woman who was now in a relationship with Setia and planned to marry him.

“Both men had been fighting and exchanging heated arguments over social media over the past few days. Binu then hired two associates of foreign-based gangster Balwinder Singh, alias Dony Bal, to eliminate Setia,” he said.

Setia, who runs a cosmetic business, told police that a peeved Binu had been posting his and his girlfriend’s photos on social media, and posting objectionable comments. “When I asked him to delete the photos, he threatened and abused me and my family. Later, he asked me to reach Mohali to talk,” Setia further narrated.

He added that when he reached near Kisan Mandi in Aerocity on Sunday night around 12.30 am, Binu, along with two more men, reached there in his Audi car. They took out weapons and started thrashing him. Amid the melee, he pushed them and managed to escape and informed the police, Setia added.

As Setia alerted the police, a police team led by inspector Jashanpreet Sra nabbed the accused with weapons on Monday. DSP Bal said those who arranged logistics had also been identified and would be arrested soon.

A police officer shared gangster Dony Bal was named in around 10 criminal cases, including murder and attempt to murder, apart from also facing a UAPA case. His gang was active in Majha area of Punjab, said the officer, adding that the two accused brought the weapons from the border area in Amritsar.

Binu also has a criminal past, while the duo caught with the weapons were booked for the first time. “One of them in fact completed a masters degree in sociology from a private university in Jalandhar three years back,” DSP Bal said.

The accused have been booked under Sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 3 (5) (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and under relevant sections of the Arms Act.