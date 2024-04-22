 Mohali police form green corridor to save lives - Hindustan Times
Mohali police form green corridor to save lives

ByNikhil Sharma, Mohali
Apr 22, 2024 08:52 AM IST

(Mohali police formed a green corridor for transporting a liver to Delhi hospital and a kidney to a local patient)

Around 50 traffic cops were deployed to make a clear passage for both the corridors and to ensure timely delivery of the organs to the hospitals. (HT file)

In order to save lives, Mohali police on Sunday created two green corridors for the transportation of organs from Fortis Hospital in Sector 62.

Mohali traffic police, in coordination with their Haryana and Delhi counterparts, assisted in transporting a liver to Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in New Delhi, by forming around 246 km green corridor. Another 8.1 km corridor was also formed to transport a kidney to Max Hospital in Phase-6, within 10 minutes.

Both the corridors were created around 9:30 am.

Around 50 traffic cops were deployed to make a clear passage for both the corridors and to ensure timely delivery of the organs to the hospitals.

Mohali cops informed their counterparts in Haryana immediately after the Delhi-bound ambulance carrying the liver left Fortis hospital.

“Time is very crucial in such operations and we ensured that the ambulance doesn’t stop or face any hurdle while maintaining a minimum speed of 60 Km/ hour. The ambulance which left for Delhi was given a clear passage till Dera Bassi after which Haryana Police ensured its clear passage. It is more important than a VIP movement for us”, a police officer said.

Fortis Hospital medical director Dr Vikramjit Singh Dhaliwal had written to Mohali SSP regarding the transport of the organs.

“Liver organ harvested from cadaver is to be transported to New Delhi through transport of cadaveric organ (liver) through Ambulance at 9:30 am on April 21, 2024 from Fortis Hospital Mohali to Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi and cadaveric organ (kidney) through ambulance to Max Hospital, Mohali. It is a delicate issue and will require safe and careful handling as per the provisions of the Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1994,” the letter read.

To ensure the safety of the organs, they were transported after preserving them in sealed boxes of 15 kg each, containing the solution HTK which is non-hazardous , non corrosive, non-poisonous, free from pathogens, non-radioactive and thus safe. It was also ensured that the organs were not exposed to X rays.

This was the fourth time in the last one year that police cleared the way for ambulances transporting organs.

Meanwhile SP Traffic Harinder Singh Maan said, Mohali police is dedicated to duty of saving lives. “All necessary precautions were taken so that the organ could safely reach the hospital. It was important for us that the ambulance reached on time,” he said.

