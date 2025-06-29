Mohali police nab 2 during night operation: Pistol, narcotics seized

A man identified as Rahul, riding a bike, attempted to flee after spotting the police presence. However, his bike came to a halt just ahead, and police apprehended him; upon checking, they recovered a country made pistol along with six live rounds from his possession
In two separate night-time operations, the Mohali police arrested two accused in two different cases and seized a country-made pistol, six live rounds, over 5kg of opium derivative, and ₹1 lakh in cash under the supervision of DSP City 2 Harsimran Bal.
In the first incident, which took place around 12.15 am on the intervening night of June 27 and 28, police personnel had set up a check post under the railway bridge in Saneta. A man identified as Rahul, riding a bike, attempted to flee after spotting the police presence. However, his bike came to a halt just ahead, and police apprehended him. Upon checking, they recovered a country made pistol along with six live rounds from his possession. Police have taken him into a two-day remand for further investigation.
In a second operation, just hours later, police deployed at Sector 78/79 traffic light intercepted a suspicious car bearing number CH 01AC 3698 that tried to evade a routine checking post. The vehicle was stopped and searched, leading to the recovery of 5kg of opium, a narcotic substance, along with ₹1 lakh in cash.
The accused, who identified himself as Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Fatehgarh Sahib, was immediately arrested. Police registered a case against him under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.