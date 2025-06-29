Mohali police nab 2 during night operation: Pistol, narcotics seized

In two separate night-time operations, the Mohali police arrested two accused in two different cases and seized a country-made pistol, six live rounds, over 5kg of opium derivative, and ₹1 lakh in cash under the supervision of DSP City 2 Harsimran Bal. A country-made pistol, six live rounds, over 5kg of opium derivative, and ₹ 1 lakh in cash was seized. (HT photo for representation)

In the first incident, which took place around 12.15 am on the intervening night of June 27 and 28, police personnel had set up a check post under the railway bridge in Saneta. A man identified as Rahul, riding a bike, attempted to flee after spotting the police presence. However, his bike came to a halt just ahead, and police apprehended him. Upon checking, they recovered a country made pistol along with six live rounds from his possession. Police have taken him into a two-day remand for further investigation.

In a second operation, just hours later, police deployed at Sector 78/79 traffic light intercepted a suspicious car bearing number CH 01AC 3698 that tried to evade a routine checking post. The vehicle was stopped and searched, leading to the recovery of 5kg of opium, a narcotic substance, along with ₹1 lakh in cash.

The accused, who identified himself as Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Fatehgarh Sahib, was immediately arrested. Police registered a case against him under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.