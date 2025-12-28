Mohali police nab two Nepalese nationals with 9kg cannabis

Mohali police arrested two Nepalese nationals and recovered 9 kg of cannabis (charas) during a patrolling and checking operation in Lalru. Police registered a case under Sections 20, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at Lalru police station. (HT Photo)

SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans said the action was taken under the supervision of SP (rural) Manpreet Singh and DSP Naveenpal Singh Lehal. A team from Lalru police station led by SHO Ranbir Singh Sandhu, noticed a man and a woman alighting from a bus near Jharmadi Barrier around 3.20 pm. When the police team approached them, both attempted to flee but were apprehended.

During frisking, the police recovered 5 kg of charas from the male accused and 4 kg of charas from the female.

The accused were identified as Bajbir Budha, son of Bhagat Bahadur Budha, resident of Kayia village, Bagane police station, Pithna district, Nepal, and Jyoti Budha Magar, wife of Narayan Budha Magar, resident of Sadwaria village, Dang police station, Nepal.

Police registered a case under Sections 20, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at Lalru police station. Both accused were produced before a court and remanded to police custody. Further investigation is underway to trace the source and links of the contraband.

In a separate case, Mohali police arrested Jagir Singh, a resident of Ferozepur with 10 gram of heroin. A police team led by ASI Hardeep Singh, in-charge of Sunny Enclave police post, apprehended the accused during routine checking after he acted suspiciously. Police registered a case under NDPS Act and initiated further investigation.