Mohali police recover 10gm heroin, detain five in search ops

Police on Monday recovered 10 grams of heroin, rounded up five persons and impounded four motorcycles during a large-scale cordon and search operation (CASO) at Bangala Basti under the jurisdiction of Kharar city police station. Police seize a bike during the cordon and search operation at Bangala Basti in Kharar on Monday. (HT)

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harmandeep Singh Hans said the operation was part of the statewide campaign ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ to disrupt drug supply chains and deliver a clear warning to peddlers. The operation targeted drug hotspots and crime-prone areas and was led by over 100 police personnel, the SSP said.

Police cordoned off key stretches, set up multiple checkpoints and conducted surprise checks to flush out drug traffickers and anti-social elements.

“Our aim is to send a strong and clear message that drug peddlers and anti-social elements will not be spared. Such operations are being conducted regularly to ensure youth stay safe from drug menace. We will intensify surprise checks and continue taking strict action against traffickers and gangsters,” the SSP said.

A case has been registered at Kharar city police station under Sections 27, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.

Senior officers, including SP (H) Ramandeep Singh, SP (PBI) Deepika Singh and DSP Kharar-1 Karan Singh Sandhu, were also part of the exercise.