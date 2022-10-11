Mohali police submit challan in RPG attack case

The Mohali police on Monday submitted a challan in the Mohali rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack case, five months after the attack on the third floor of the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters, in a local Mohali court.

The Punjab Police along with the help of the Delhi Police have held a total of seven accused, including a juvenile, in the case so far.

Police submitted the challan against all the seven accused under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 212 (harbouring offender), 216 (harbouring offender who has escaped from custody or whose apprehension has been ordered), 120 b (punishment for criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Sections 16, 18, 19, 20 and 23 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, Sections 3 and 6 of the Explosive Substances Act and under relevant sections of the Arms Act, including Section 54.

Police have attached the FSL reports of the mobile phones of the accused, call details establishing their connection with each other and their involvement in the case and that of the absconding accused.

According to the police, the juvenile (17), who was arrested last week had fired the RPG in Mohali along with the absconding accused Deepak Surakhpur.

Police claimed that the May 9 attack was conspired by the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) which was backed by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) with the assistance of the local gangsters.

Police submitted that the accused, who after the attack hid in 18 states in the country, were funded by gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda. The attack was orchestrated by Rinda with the help of another fugitive, Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa as the former got manpower, logistics and resources from them.

Police so far arrested Nishan Singh, Jagdeep Singh Kang, Kanwarjit Singh alias Kanwar Bath, Baljinder Singh alias Rambo, Baljit Kaur alias Sukhi and Anant Deep Singh alias Sonu besides the juvenile in the case. The six were held for allegedly providing logistical support and resources to execute the attack.

Police had earlier sought an extension of the deadline to 180 days to file the challan in the case but managed to file it within the stipulated time. “In case of delay, the accused could have got the bail but the challan was timely submitted by the Mohali police,” said a senior police officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON