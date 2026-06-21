Mohali: RERA directs flat owner to pay ₹4L maintenance dues

The Punjab Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has directed a flat owner in the Victoria Heights housing project at Peer Muchalla, Mohali, to pay ₹4.13 lakh towards unpaid maintenance charges and interest. It also held that the developer failed to adequately assist in the formation of an apartment owners’ association and directed it to facilitate the association’s creation, maintain transparent audited accounts. The body directed the allottee to pay the amount within 90 days, failing which recovery proceedings may be initiated under the land revenue mechanism provided under the RERA Act. (HT File)

The order came on a complaint filed by M/s Fortune Multitech Pvt Ltd against allottee Pooja Goyal under Section 31 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016. According to the complaint, Goyal purchased apartment number 202 in Tower-1 of the Victoria Heights project and took possession on September 28, 2017. The developer stated that under the buyer agreement executed on June 22, 2017, the allottee was required to pay monthly maintenance charges from the date of possession. It alleged that despite using common facilities and maintenance services, she failed to pay maintenance charges.

The allottee argued that the developer had not provided satisfactory maintenance services. She raised issues relating to lifts, water supply, power backup, common areas, parking, the gymnasium and other facilities. She also questioned the transparency of maintenance accounts and argued that no separate maintenance agreement had been executed between the parties.

The authority held that the allottee remained liable to pay maintenance charges. It observed that the obligation to pay maintenance charges flowed from the buyer agreement itself and could not be avoided merely because a separate maintenance agreement had not been signed.

RERA calculated maintenance dues of ₹2,80,800 and interest of ₹1,32,683 up to May 31, 2026, taking the total amount payable to ₹4,13,483. It directed the allottee to pay the amount within 90 days, failing which recovery proceedings may be initiated under the land revenue mechanism provided under the RERA Act.

At the same time, the authority made several observations regarding the developer’s obligations. It held that the promoter had failed in its duty to help, assist and facilitate the formation of an Apartment Owners Association under the Punjab Apartment Ownership Act, 1995.