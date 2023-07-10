Mohali Residents blame unequally levelled roads and sewage blockage for waterlogging

City witnessed waterlogging at several places after heavy rainfall on Sunday . The water also entered houses, resulting in severe damage to appliances and furniture. Residents hold the administration and municipal corporation responsible for the situation. According to Jaswant Singh, a resident of Phase 4 in Mohali, their house was filled with water during the late hours of the Saturday night, damaging the furniture and other home appliances. (Ht Photo)

Early Sunday morning brought distress to the residents of Phase 4 HM Housing Society as their houses were filled with water following incessant rainfall.

According to Jaswant Singh, a resident of Phase 4 in Mohali, their house was filled with water during the late hours of the Saturday night, damaging the furniture and other home appliances.

Water logging linked to road level

Expressing her concerns, Rupinder Kaur Reena, the councillor of Ward no. 5 in Mohali, stated that they encounter a similar situation every year during the rainy season. She emphasised the need for road extension and lowering its level to ensure proper drainage of water.

According to Sukhpal Singh, president of the HM Housing Welfare Association, the situation has remained unchanged for the past 15 years. He requested improvements to the road level from Cheema Chowk to Bhena Da Dhaba to prevent water from entering the houses.

According to NS Kalsi, retired XEN, Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority (PUDA), the persisting problem has been present for the past 15 years. Despite numerous letters written to the Mohali municipal corporation, no effective actions have been taken. Kalsi identifies the major issue as the centre dividing roads and their inadequate levelling.

Sewage blockage contributing to waterlogging

Highlighting the issue, Dashmesh Singh, a resident of 3 B2 Mohali, emphasised the contribution of sewage blockage to the current situation. Despite 15 days of attempts to clean the sewage using machines, the blockage was not effectively cleared. As a result, waterlogging persists, and the contaminated sewage water is now infiltrating people’s homes.

Expressing his disappointment, Munish, a shopkeeper from Phase 5 market, mentioned that the sewage cleaning machines were deployed a few days ago. However, despite their efforts, the effectiveness of the cleaning process remains questionable as the waterlogging situation in the entire market persists unchanged.