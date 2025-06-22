Mohali: Phase-11 residents cry foul over waste plant

Residents of Phase 11 held a meeting on Saturday to raise concerns over the garbage processing plant set up by the Mohali municipal corporation near Sector 65, which is close to the railway line in their locality. They alleged that the site, which was initially intended to be a dump for dry leaves, has now turned into a full-scale garbage dumping site, leading to serious hygiene and environmental concerns. Residents of Phase 11 during a meeting in Mohali on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Residents said that all types of waste are now being dumped at the site, and the pile has grown into a garbage mound emitting a strong foul smell throughout the day. “We wake up in the morning and open our door for fresh air, but all we get is a foul smell,” said Kulwant Singh Kaler, councillor of Phase 11, Mohali. “The mound is growing day by day and still no progress is being made to reduce its height,” he added.

The meeting noted how the stench is making it difficult to breathe and increasing fears of serious health issues. Residents also pointed out that the plant lies within a 1km radius of the Mohali airport, which could pose a threat to aircrafts, as birds are likely to be attracted to the garbage heap.

In a unanimous resolution, the residents demanded the plant to shut down immediately and relocate away from residential areas. They also decided to approach relevant authorities, including the Mohali MLA, mayor, and MC commissioner.