Mohali: Retd Colonel walking his dog robbed at gunpoint

While the incident occurred on July 20, police lodged an FIR on July 29 after conducting an investigation, a senior police officer said.

The victim, Col Gurjeet Singh (retd), is in-charge of Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) at Fatehgarh Sahib.

On July 20, he was out walking his dog around 6.30 pm, when a black Honda City stopped near him, he told police.

A young man stepped out from the driver’s side and asked for directions to an immigration agent’s residence. While conversing, the man suddenly pulled out a pistol and demanded his gold bracelet and iPhone, Singh alleged.

Two turbaned men, aged around 25-26, remained seated in the car. Fearing for his life, Singh said, he handed over both items, after which the robbers fled towards Amity University.

Acting swiftly, he returned home and used his daughter’s iPhone to trace the stolen device. The iPhone was later found dumped in roadside bushes around 2 km away.

Singh reported that the robbers’ car had “MH” on the front number plate. The rest of the plate was obscured with mud, apparently to prevent identification. The car’s dashboard bore two small United Kingdom flags.

According to Singh, the same car had earlier passed by him around 6 pm on the street and returned after half an hour.

He alleged that the same car was involved in a similar robbery on July 9, when Hardeep Singh, another resident of Aerocity Block-D, was robbed at gunpoint, also while walking his dog. Police are investigating the possible connection between the two incidents.

The IT City police registered a robbery case under relevant sections of BNS, and under Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act for use of illegal firearms. Police are analysing CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits.