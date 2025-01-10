Mohali: ‘Robbers’ open fire at car on Airport Road, 2 hurt

Two occupants of a car were injured after three motorcycle-borne men, suspected to be robbers, allegedly fired five shots at their vehicle after they refused to stop on Airport Road in the IT City area past Tuesday midnight. A police officer said the installation of new CCTV cameras in Mohali will help trace the culprits quickly. (HT Photo)

The incident occurred around 2.30 am amid heavy fog.

The car occupants, Ekamdeep Singh Brar and his friend Inderpal Singh, both from Patiala, were on their way to Chandigarh in a white Toyota Etios Liva (PB-34-2354) when they were targeted.

Brar, who runs Urban Estate Cafe and a restaurant in Patiala, told police that they had reached the IT City area on Airport Road when three men on a motorcycle signalled them to pull over.

Brar said when he did not comply, the suspects blocked his car’s path and attempted to force him to stop.

“We were terrified seeing the men. When I tried to reverse the car to escape, one of the suspects fired at us, hitting my friend’s left shoulder. As I continued reversing, they fired three to four more shots. One bullet struck my back, while others hit the rear side of the car. We managed to gather enough courage to escape and immediately contacted our friends, who rushed us to a private hospital in Phase 8,” Brar told police.

The police are still investigating and have not identified the suspects, but said the shots were fired from a .32-bore weapon.

They are reviewing nearby CCTV footage to gather evidence. Brar denied any personal enmity, leading police to suspect that the assailants may be part of a carjacking or snatching gang.

“The victims are out of danger and receiving treatment. We are working to identify the gang and apprehend the accused soon,” a police officer said, adding that the installation of new CCTV cameras in Mohali will help trace the culprits quickly.

Upon receiving the information, IT City police, along with a forensic team and senior officers, reached the scene to collect vital evidence.

Police have registered a case against the three unidentified accused under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), and 3(5) (criminal act with a common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant sections of the Arms Act.