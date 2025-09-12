Search
Fri, Sept 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Mohali: Sacked ASI gets life term for live-in partner’s murder

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Sept 12, 2025 07:38 am IST

The convict has also been awarded three years’ jail under Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code, besides a penalty of ₹50,000

A local court on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to sacked assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rashpal Singh for the murder of his live-in partner in 2022.

Closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) footage and WhatsApp chats recovered from Nasseb’s phone, besides the post-mortem report which confirmed strangulation, strengthened the prosecution’s case. (HT Photo for representation)
Closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) footage and WhatsApp chats recovered from Nasseb’s phone, besides the post-mortem report which confirmed strangulation, strengthened the prosecution’s case. (HT Photo for representation)

The convict has also been awarded three years’ jail under Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code, besides a penalty of 50,000.

The body of the victim, Nasseb Kaur, 22, a nurse at a private hospital in Panchkula, had been found in a pond in Sohana on November 13, 2022.

Rashpal was arrested 11 days later. During interrogation, he confessed to the police that he had strangled her to death after a drinking session as she was pressuring him to marry her. He also admitted to carrying her body on his Activa scooter and dumping it near the pond to destroy evidence.

Closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) footage and WhatsApp chats recovered from Nasseb’s phone, besides the post-mortem report which confirmed strangulation, strengthened the prosecution’s case.

Police had also informed the court that Rashpal had earlier been dismissed from service after being booked in a dacoity case. He had also been involved in a police encounter in Panchkula, where he was injured but later promoted from head constable to ASI.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Sacked ASI gets life term for live-in partner’s murder
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On