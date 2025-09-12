Mohali: Sacked ASI gets life term for live-in partner’s murder

A local court on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to sacked assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rashpal Singh for the murder of his live-in partner in 2022. Closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) footage and WhatsApp chats recovered from Nasseb’s phone, besides the post-mortem report which confirmed strangulation, strengthened the prosecution’s case. (HT Photo for representation)

The convict has also been awarded three years’ jail under Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code, besides a penalty of ₹50,000.

The body of the victim, Nasseb Kaur, 22, a nurse at a private hospital in Panchkula, had been found in a pond in Sohana on November 13, 2022.

Rashpal was arrested 11 days later. During interrogation, he confessed to the police that he had strangled her to death after a drinking session as she was pressuring him to marry her. He also admitted to carrying her body on his Activa scooter and dumping it near the pond to destroy evidence.

Closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) footage and WhatsApp chats recovered from Nasseb’s phone, besides the post-mortem report which confirmed strangulation, strengthened the prosecution’s case.

Police had also informed the court that Rashpal had earlier been dismissed from service after being booked in a dacoity case. He had also been involved in a police encounter in Panchkula, where he was injured but later promoted from head constable to ASI.