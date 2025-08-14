Mohali: Shahi Majra dumpsite protest ends after MLA’s intervention

The three-day protest by the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of Industrial Area and Shahi Majra, Phase 5, Mohali, against the garbage processing unit ended on Wednesday after MLA Kulwant Singh assured residents of a permanent resolution to the dumping ground issue. Following his assurance, residents unlocked the garbage plant and called off their dharna, expressing trust in the legislator’s commitment. (HT File)

Addressing the protesters, Kulwant Singh said that around 15 acres of land have been purchased for a dedicated dumping ground and possession will be taken soon. A boundary wall will be constructed within three to four months, after which the Shahi Majra site will be used only as a waste collection centre.

Following his assurance, residents unlocked the garbage plant and called off their dharna, expressing trust in the legislator’s commitment. The MLA stressed that, as the elected representative, he is committed to ensuring Mohali residents do not face such issues, adding that a tender has already been issued for a permanent solution.

He urged residents to cooperate by segregating wet and dry waste, which he said would not only help resolve the issue permanently but also generate revenue. “The CNG company processing the waste will share profits, which can be used for city development,” he added. Singh also assured that permanent staff will be deployed to manage waste operations efficiently.

Criticising the current mayor for “blame games” and inaction, the MLA said that during his tenure as mayor, city residents never faced such garbage-related problems. He urged the municipal corporation leadership to focus on resolving civic issues rather than engaging in politics.