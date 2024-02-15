 Mohali: Speeding Audi snuffs out street vendor’s life - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Speeding Audi snuffs out street vendor’s life

Mohali: Speeding Audi snuffs out street vendor’s life

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Feb 15, 2024 09:34 AM IST

The victim, identified as Kunti Aurav of West Bengal, was going towards Kharar when an Audi car, coming from Mohali side, hit him from the rear, severing his foot, leading to severe blood loss, said Mohali police

A speeding Audi car mowed down a 35-year-old street food vendor near Kharar bus stand on Monday.

The accused fled the spot leaving his damaged vehicle behind. Meanwhile, the victim was rushed to the local civil hospital where he was declared dead by doctors. (HT)
The accused fled the spot leaving his damaged vehicle behind. Meanwhile, the victim was rushed to the local civil hospital where he was declared dead by doctors. (HT)

The victim, identified as Kunti Aurav of West Bengal, was going towards Kharar when an Audi car, coming from Mohali side, hit him from the rear, severing his foot, leading to severe blood loss, said police. The impact cause the car’s air bags to deploy.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The accused fled the spot leaving his damaged vehicle behind. Meanwhile, the victim was rushed to the local civil hospital where he was declared dead by doctors. The unidentified driver was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on apublic way) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Kharar police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On