Mohali: Speeding Audi snuffs out street vendor’s life

A speeding Audi car mowed down a 35-year-old street food vendor near Kharar bus stand on Monday. The accused fled the spot leaving his damaged vehicle behind. Meanwhile, the victim was rushed to the local civil hospital where he was declared dead by doctors. (HT)

The victim, identified as Kunti Aurav of West Bengal, was going towards Kharar when an Audi car, coming from Mohali side, hit him from the rear, severing his foot, leading to severe blood loss, said police. The impact cause the car’s air bags to deploy.

The accused fled the spot leaving his damaged vehicle behind. Meanwhile, the victim was rushed to the local civil hospital where he was declared dead by doctors. The unidentified driver was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on apublic way) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Kharar police station.