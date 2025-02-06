Mohali: Speeding tipper snuffs out cyclist’s life near Sector 66-67 chowk

A cyclist was killed after being hit by a tipper truck near the Sector 66-67 chowk on Wednesday. Phase-11 police have booked the accused under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT Photo)

The deceased, identified as Mohit Kumar, 19, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was currently residing in Jagatpura, Mohali.

According to police, the victim was returning to Jagatpura from Sector 66. When he reached the said rotary, a speeding tipper, bearing a Haryana number, hit him from behind.

“The victim fell on the road and the truck’s rear tyre crushed him. The driver fled the spot after abandoning his vehicle. Onlookers rushed the victim to the Phase-6 civil hospital where doctors declared him dead,” a cop said.

The Phase-11 police later arrested the accused, identified as Anil Paswan, a Bihar native and currently a resident of Baltana in Zirakpur. He was booked under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).