Mohali SSP dismisses senior constable booked in snatching case

A senior constable in Mohali was dismissed from service after his involvement was found in a snatching case. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harmandeep Singh Hans said Punjab Police would not tolerate the involvement of any personnel in unlawful activities under any circumstances. (Getty Images)

The cop, identified as Jivandeep Singh, was booked in a case registered under Sections 304(1) (snatching), 126(2) (wrongful restraint) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act, at the IT City police station on June 3.

According to the police, the case relates to the alleged snatching of two gold chains, a laptop, three mobile phones and the keys of a Mahindra Thar. During the investigation, police arrested Jivandeep along with two others, identified as Jagroop Singh and Kundan Lal. Two iPhones, a laptop and a Maruti Swift car were later recovered from their possession.

Police also recovered 50gm heroin from the accused, Jagroop, following which provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act were added to the case.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harmandeep Singh Hans said Punjab Police would not tolerate the involvement of any personnel in unlawful activities under any circumstances. He said the action was taken in line with the state government’s and Punjab Police’s policy of zero tolerance towards misconduct and criminal activity.

The SSP added that the department would continue to take strict action to ensure discipline, integrity and accountability within the force, stressing that no individual found violating the law would be spared, irrespective of rank or position.