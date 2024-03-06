 Mohali: Students’ tech brilliance unleashed at hackathon - Hindustan Times
Mohali: Students’ tech brilliance unleashed at hackathon

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Mar 06, 2024 09:18 AM IST

A total of 12 teams made it to the final round on Tuesday, where their presentations were judged by senior technocrats from different IT companies

As many as 650 students from over 50 universities and institutions came together for a hackathon on coding and application development at Chandigarh Engineering College (CEC), Jhanjeri.

Team Wave Sync from Swami Vivekananda Institute of Technology, Banur, bagged the first position, which came with a cash prize of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000, trophy and certificates. The second and third positions were clinched by Code Catalyst and Team Achievers teams from CEC, Jhanjeri, winning cash prizes of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,000, respectively. (HT Photo)
Team Wave Sync from Swami Vivekananda Institute of Technology, Banur, bagged the first position, which came with a cash prize of 10,000, trophy and certificates. The second and third positions were clinched by Code Catalyst and Team Achievers teams from CEC, Jhanjeri, winning cash prizes of 5,000 and 3,000, respectively.

A total of 12 teams made it to the final round on Tuesday, where their presentations were judged by senior technocrats from different IT companies.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Team Wave Sync from Swami Vivekananda Institute of Technology, Banur, bagged the first position, which came with a cash prize of 10,000, trophy and certificates. The second and third positions were clinched by Code Catalyst and Team Achievers teams from CEC, Jhanjeri, winning cash prizes of 5,000 and 3,000, respectively.

The winners were felicitated by CGC group managing director Arsh Dhaliwal and CEC campus director Dr Neeraj Sharma. CGC president Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal exhorted students to push their boundaries and strive for excellence.

